Transcript for Essential beauty and home hacks from Good Housekeeping

Yes, I do, ginger. We have great hacks to make life easier for everybody out there. Using stuff that's hiding right in your own home and "Good housekeeping's" Lori bergamotto is here with her tips on how to do things with things we have in our house, Lori that you didn't even know could help you. In honor of national fun day at work, is that what it's called? We're going to have you do some -- Laundry. So a lot of things need to be handwashed. Usually unmentionables. We'll do this. I'm used to this. You're going to wring it out. I'll put it in a salad spinner and try to get as much water out. I have a disclaimer. You're an NFL hall of famer and not everybody is as strong as you but I'm going to show you. You can see a lot of the water I got out by doing that. These dry a little faster but really what you're saving here is the mess that this makes because this drips down so heavily. You're fast, my friend. Well, you know what, and make sure you clean out the salad spinner before you, you know, make a salad. That's a very fair point. That helps. And then now -- Very fair point. You have patent leather shoes that get scuffed up. Did your girls used to wear these. I still wear those. You'll take a little bit of petroleum jelly and do this shoe right here. Just a little bit. You'll rub it around. Okay. Scuff, scuff, scuff. Then you'll take some paper towel and wipe it away. Just the excess. And, voila. Voila. Everybody see that? So it just restores the moisture back into the scuff and it's super easy, very inexpensive way to do it. That's cool. Patent leather. And then I know a lot of ladies out there have trouble with the eyeliner applications and all that stuff. Emily will help us out with this one so what's going on here. Okay, so audience member Emily, very brave, has a little bit of trouble getting a nice even cat eye so she already did it on this side. We'll have her do it with the spoon if you pick up a spoon and put it on the base of your lash line and outline the outer edge of the poon to be even and goes nice right up. That is a really even cat eye. Great job. Great job. Emily our Texas girl. I've been wondering how to get that perfect cat eye. Now I know. A lot of times Y want to maximize some of your eyeliner and all these different things. You have a great idea. These can dry out. Mascara wants can dry out. All you need, Michael, is a lean solution or some contact solution and just make sure you're getting one that's not medicated and add a few drops, you'll put it back in the tube and this will help to keep it from getting clumpy. Be careful. You shouldn't used expired mascara but need one extra day. This is a quick easy hack and it's nice and moist. Look at that. Look at that. It's really safe and, again, saline solution, coal and flu season, you should have saline solution at home anyway. Easy, fun. I hope you had fun today at work. That was a lot of fun. Did you guys have fun with that? I had a lot of fun. Lori, thank you very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.