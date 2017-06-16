Transcript for Estate of Playboy model Katie May suing chiropractor over her death

We are back with that wrongful death lawsuit involving a chiropractor and a social media star. The estate of Katie may alleging her death was caused by medical malpractice. ABC's Mara schiavocampo is here and has that disturbing story. Very disturbing. Good morning. May was seeking treatment for what she said was just a pinched nerve and less than a week later she was dead after what seemed like a routine visit to the chiropractor. Now her family says that chiropractor is to blame. This morning, a lawsuit over the shocking death of playboy model and social media star Katie may. Hi, I'm Katie may. Reporter: Claiming the 34-year-old's fatal injury after a visit to the chiropractor last February was the result of medical malpractice. May dying at a hospital a few days after her visit. We got a call and by the time my parents got out to L.A., the next day, she was on life support. Reporter: The suit filed Wednesday on behalf of may's 8-year-old daughter against chiropractor Eric Swartz argues the defendants did not exercise that reasonable degree of knowledge and skill required with a neck manipulation and by not advising may to get a ct scan. There was a clear and obvious cause of death that result -- was the result of clear negligence. Happy veterans day to all our troops. Reporter: Before her death she boasted more than 2 million Instagram followers tweeting about hurring her neck in a shoot, pinched a nerve in my neck on a photoshoot and got adjusted this morning. It really hurts. The chiropractor reportedly tore one of the arteries in her neck cutting off blood flow to her brain. The coroner's report finding blunt force injury of neck a cause of death. In a statement to ABC news, the attorney for the chiropractor says, we recognize how tragic the situation is, but an unfortunate outcome does not necessarily mean that malpractice occurred. Let's not try this case by allegations and innuendo. The fundamental question, jury or judge will have to decide is, was the chiropractor negligent, not did she die as a result of what he did or didn't do. Reporter: Now the lawsuit says may's daughter is traumatized by the loss of her and best friend. Adding any money that comes from this case will go to her college fund. In a statement the California board of chiropractic examiners tell us the number one priority is patient safety and we take an incident like this very seriously. Now, this case is understandably raising a lot of questions about the safety of a chiropractor's visit. Studies have shown that mild side effects like soreness, those are very common and can happen in up to 60%. Serious effects are very rare. Wow. So scary. Still scary, though, yeah. Very much so, Mara, thank

