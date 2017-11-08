Transcript for New estimate claims a quarter of Microsoft laptops break within 2 years

We move on to a consumer alert about Microsoft products. "Consumer reports" has pulled its recommendation of Microsoft surface laptops and tablets. Finding up to 25% may have problems after just two years. Eva pilgrim is back with the details. Reporter: Good morning, George. When you buy a fancy new electronic devlce you expect to be able to use it for a few years. And that's why "Consumer reports" says it yanked its recommendation of two popular Microsoft products because its new survey shows the surface laptop and book just don't last. ??? Get the surface pro ??? ??? I like the -- Reporter: The recommended badge gone. "Consumer reports" calling out Microsoft devices for breaking too soon. We wouldn't recommend that anybody go out and purchase one of these machines right now. Reporter: Microsoft's surface laptop and surface book once on the top of "Consumer reports'" list of devices to buy now at the very bottom. "Consumer reports" surveyed nearly 91,000 people who bought new laptops and tablets between 2014 avd early 2017 finding 25% of people had issues with their surface devices breaking in the first two years. Much higher than its competitors. It's always great to have a laptop or tablet that is, you know, filled with interesting features and is well designed and importants well but you really need it to last if you can rely upon it. Remember, these are machines that you keep important stuff on your family photo, your tax records. Reporter: Based on the survey's finding "Consumer reports" not just pulling its recommendation for the surface devices, now going a step further saying it wouldn't recommend anyone purchase any Microsoft laptops or tablets at this time. Microsoft is a tell live newcomer to the hardware business launching it in 2012. This is the first time we've gotten a good look at what the world kind of thinks of Microsoft surface overall. Because they're so new there hasn't been a lot of research before. Reporter: Some of the data goes back to 2014 and doesn't reflect any improvements that may have been made to those products since then. The timing couldn't be worse for Microsoft. We're heading into back-to-school shopping season. Reporter: The tech company adamantly defending its devices writing on its blog, we tan by the surface. A part of being product makers is listening to our customers and pushing ourselves to evolve and improve with every generation of devices we create. So the big question, who makes the most reliable laptops and tablets? Apple. All those Mac users can pat themselves on the back. Interesting that's -- they once were on the list of "Consumer reports'" problem issues because they had a problem with battery life and consumer said it didn't last as long as it claimed. They fixed it. Should I pat you on the back too, apple user? If you invented it, you could. Well, if you win the lottery you could really invest in tech.

