Evacuation orders lifted in California after wildfires

The Thomas fire that burned more than 400 square miles is now 65 percent contained, according to authorities.
0:26 | 12/22/17

In California now this morning an update for the millions affected by those wildfires out there all significant evacuation orders have now been lifted. And the worst appears to be over for the Thomas far which has become the second largest wildfire in state history. Burning more than 400 square miles and forcing a 100000 people to leave their homes. Firefighters finally gaining ground it's now 65%. Contained and most people can faithfully return home for the holidays.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

