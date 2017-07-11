Transcript for Exclusive 1st look at Taylor Swift's secret sessions for 'Reputation'

Now to our exclusive look inside Taylor Swift's secret listening sessions. Her new album "Reputation" is out this Friday and we have a special sneak peek for "Gma." Chris Connelly is in L.A. With all the scoop for us, Chris? Good morning, robin. She remains pop's pre-eminent figure. Not just for the intrigue that attends her celebrity but for the music itself. New music that a few hundred devoted fans go the a first listen to at secret sessions hosted by Taylor herself. Everything about this album is a secret. Reporter: 500 of her most avid fans hand picked by the pop star to attend hush, hush, don't tell a soul listening parties. Footage exclusively provided to "Gma" scored to swift's "Ready for it" ??? are you ready for it ??? Reporter: With their idol sharing taylor-made insights. I feel like I heard the sound of a bus stopping. Reporter: Hugging them. Posing with them for photographs in front of her mvt moon man and grammy adorned monthtellpiece and getting them motivated. Swifties in London, Nashville and Los Angeles and Rhode Island. Got to listen to all of lower case R "reputation"'s track. Afterwards the fans spoke and blase indifference was not on the menu. So different but so Har. Her best unapologetically honest life. I knew she just felt like my best friend. Reporter: Of course, by now all have access to a handful of the offerings including the love as refuge call it what you want. ??? Call it what you want yeah ??? Reporter: The flame flowing "Look what you made me do" and the yearning "Gorgeous." ??? You're so gorgeous ??? Reporter: All of it sets 9 stage for "reputation"'s release at week's end. ??? Are you ready for it ??? You go, Rhode Island. Center of the pop universe. Another new song from "Reputation" will be making its debut on ABC Thursday at 9:00 P.M. Eastern during this week's episode of "Scandal." They'll get to see her perform this O so throw your own listening party and check it out. Guys. What a tease. We're doing that. All right, Chris, thank you very much. Still one of our favorite mornings here when we shut down times square and Taylor Swift performed here. I will never forget that. That was remarkable. Hint, hint. Come on back. Coming up hot off the dance

