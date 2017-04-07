Transcript for What to expect from 1st Trump-Putin meeting

house, thank you. Let's bring in Matthew dowd. Matt, good morning to you. Good morning. Happy fourth to you and Paula. Thank you. In this meeting does trump have any choice really but to broach the issue of election meddling? Well, you would think he would have no choice, but all the reporting and all of the things we've heard is that he is not going to bring it up. But it's obvious the dominant issue in our politics how much they meddled in our elections but I think Donald Trump is in sort of a precarious position because one of the only friends he has is Vladimir Putin in the international community when he meets over in Europe. And, Matt, Putin is expected to demand from president trump the U.S. Return those compounds that were sized by the Obama administration back in December and Russian officials have warned that retaliatory measures have been drawn up if this doesn't happen. How do you see this all going down? Reporter: Well, I think this is such a crucial time as you all talked about related to North Korea and everything going on how much presidential temperament matters in these times. And I don't really know how it's going to go down. Almost sounds like Donald Trump will be involved in another real estate deal, but this time related to our diplomatic -- I mean the diplomatic compounds of the Russians. I don't really know. I don't think Donald Trump -- because I say because one of the only people that he has a friend right now, a real friend is Vladimir Putin so how much he pushes that is a real big question. Matthew dowd, we always appreciate your analysis and happy fourth to you, sir. Matt, you always have a friend in us, by the way, just in case you were wondering. I feel like it's Saturday -- let's do this every fourth of July. Happy weekend, everybody. Sorry to confuse all of you. Thanks, Matt. Now we want to send things over

