Transcript for What to expect at Trump, Chinese president Mar-a-Lago meeting

We'll begin with president trump's summit with China's president at mar-a-lago. It kicks off later today and Jonathan Karl will be there. The North Korea nuclear threat front and center and president trump called out the Chinese for not doing enough on that front. Reporter: North Korea was clearly sending a message when they conducted that missile test this week and that message was heard loud and clear. The North Korea threat is now at the top of the agenda for this meeting with China's president. President trump is not only calling out the Chinese for not doing enough to contain north Korea, he has said that the United States is prepared to act alone if North Korea -- if China doesn't deal with the threat and that all options are on the table. Now, George, trade, of course, is also front and center at this meeting. As you well remember, as a candidate, Donald Trump talked endlessly about the Chinese, about their unfair trade practices, since becoming president, though, he hasn't really done anything about it. So this is a big test. Can he come away from this meeting with the Chinese with anything tangible, any firm commitments on either trade or North Korea. In his first phone call he had to back down from some previous statements he made about Taiwan. Reporter: Absolutely and also the big thing he promised he was going to declare China a currency manipulator, a move that would have serious repercussions, that has not happened either. Meantime, this is coming after something of a shake-up on the president's national security team. Steve Bannon, his political adviser now off the national security council. Reporter: This is a big one, George. Ban none's role on the national security council, the so-called principals committee was jai alai controversial. He was abruptly removed from that. I am told that the new national security adviser H.R. Mcmaster made this a condition of coming in and taking this job but there were clearly tensions between ban none and Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law who has taken a much bigger role on national security, a clear demotion even at the white house they're trying to minimize the implications. Yeah, Jared Kushner's portfolio growing every single day, Jon Karl, thanks very much.

