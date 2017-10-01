Transcript for What to Expect During Trump's Cabinet Confirmation Hearings

Okay, let's talk to Jon Karl and Martha Raddatz. Jon Karl with me and let's begin with this Jared Kushner, the appointment of Jared Kushner. Going to be in the white house. Not taking the salary. What you've got now, though, are four very powerful people around Donald Trump with equivalent roles, Jared Kushner, you have kellyanne Conway, Steve ban none as chief strategist, reince Priebus as chief of staff. You have a team of rivals basically right outside the oval office door. Reince Priebus is the chief of staff but Steven ban none is the chief strategist a role we haven't seen before and Jared Kushner is more powerful than all of those and also the one he can't fire so, but, look, this will be an interesting thing because their views are different. I mean Priebus is an establishment Republican, chairman of the party. Stephen Bannon led the rebellion against the party leaders and if you look at Jared Kushner's background he was known as a new York City liberal Democrat. Except it appears he struck an alliance with Bannon during the campaign. He did. This will test that alliance. To Martha Raddatz right now. You have hearings beginning today, Martha. The attorney general but the big ones begin on national security, general James Mattis. Rex tillerson, the head of ExxonMobil, former head of ExxonMobil and let's talk about that first. He had good meetings with senators but will face real questions not only about Russia but what Exxon did in Iraq and subsidiaries dealings with Iran. Reporter: That's exactly right, George. I think that's where the questions will be toughest. He was considered a good friend of Vladimir Putin, Rex tillerson, of course, he was in the role of CEO of Exxon and I think that's the kind of case he will try to make. It was a very different deal there when he was a businessman. Now America's chief diplomat he will be and dealings with Iran, as well. There were sanctions in place at the time again I think he'll make the case that he was a businessman then. Meanwhile, general James Mattis defense secretary, Kelly homeland security, Michael Flynn as national security adviser who is outranked by the two generals in the cabinet. Reporter: This is all very unusual, George but picking generals gives you instant creditability and the American people hold them in high regard despite some of his campaign rhetoric. He said last month, I like generals. I think they're terrific. They go through schools and sort of end up at the top of the pyramid and pass the test of life. That is true. They have enormous experience and now how to lead and the price of war and have in one way or another stared down the enemy, what will be interesting to watch is how the interaction with the president trump will play out. Meantime, Jon, more pressure building in the congress in the senate to delay this repeal of Obamacare. This is the big thing for the Republican congress. This was to be an agenda item number one, repeal Obamacare and spend much of the rest of the year trying to figure out how to replace it. Now you have five Republican senators signing on to a measure that would say, let's push this vote off for about another month or so until we can figure out what we want to replace Obamacare with. This was not the plan for house Republicans. What's interesting, this seems to be exactly what president-elect Donald Trump wants. He wants to be sure there's something to replace it before we have full-blown repeal. See if he gets his way, thanks very much. Lots of big events coming up. ABC news covers it all and president Obama's farewell address at 9:00 eastern and president-elect trump's first press conference tomorrow.

