Transcript for Expert tips on how to declutter your car, garage and bathroom

clean slate at least. This morning "Gma" is going to help you Tay organized. Organize your life, home partnering with our sponsor splenda for our simply better you series and Melissa Garcia is with us again to help us declutter 2018. Yes. This is -- imagine this is my car. It's like a dumping ground. Yeah. Doesn't that happen. You're on the move and throw things on the floor. How can we do better in our cars? So I totally agree and feel like it's an extension of your home. Everything gets thrown in. Here's great tips this. Is a reme control holder. A pilot style seat like a lot of do, put it on and kids can have all their activities and snacks to keep them busy. Regular bucket style seats this can hang over your back and keeps everything organized. Really fun. This is genius. You'll love this. So this is from a company called drop stop. On "Shark tank" and what it does, it files the in between part of your seat in the front so you don't drop your key, don't drop your phone, I know I'm always shoving my hand. A little pocket in it so if you wanted to do that it's cool. Genius and universal. What's it call. By dropstop.com. Of course, it's a "Shark tank" thing. Of course. Genius. Yep. So the seats and the trunk. Throw it in the trunk. Yes, so the trunk, again, you always hear everything rolling around. Your groceries are going all over the place. I hi it pays to invest in one of these, trunk organizer from target under $35. And you make everything just so simple. Everything stays in their place and doesn't roll around in your backseat. So thank you for that. Easy breezy. Your car looks better already in my head. All right. So audience member Natalia, come on over here. We have a lot of audience members. Yes. With questions. Natalia, talk to me about your situation. So it's the new year. I want to lead a healthier and cleaner year but one of the things that I really can't get myself to do is keep my bathroom clean. So any tips on how to declutter my bathroom. We have great tips. So like most of us we don't have a ton of space but here's great tips I actually use. We need affordable tips that are doable. These jars I picked up from IKEA. 1.99 to 5.99 and use the essentials, your dental floss, cotton ball, whatever you're pulling for quickly. My daughter, I put hair ties and for easy, too, get cute glasses from your kitchen and pop all your brushes in. You can pop in makeup brushes or your toothbrushes. Whatever may be -- That you don't use anymore. Occupy easy. I would recommend using plastic just in case. Yes, if you have younger kids I agree. You probably probably use practices tick. This is stuff you actually have in your house that can declutter your world which is why we love you. Yes. We love you guys a lot too. We have some special information. We know that new year's resolutions can be hard, thank you, Natalia. Do stay with us. We're glad we could help. Thanks to our sponsor splenda we are offering the chance to win $5,000 to help you achieve your goals, your goodness. Go to goodmorningamerica.com/sweep stages to enter today and splenda is so nice giving everyone in our audience a fitbit to keep your other

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.