How is this when different I'm sure you want to do a good job on every single award show you one and or what is different about prepping for the Oscars. And for another which. It's funny because you think it would be basically the same and it is basically. Walk on stage tell some jokes try to stay loose and lively throughout the broadcast you try to. Stay involved by. If people keep reminding news and it's the Oscars and that there are three times as many people walking in that. It's the most important award true it's the biggest award show and eventually it's part Chicago like. Such becomes clock out that surrounds you wake up in the middle of the night thinking about it sometimes. And if people would just Lee kneel order to find. A blood pressures through the roof put this story and there's different sort of pressure your story the field yet. It's funny because you realize what you think doing Euro in show is important. Oh light comes on that show you realize when hosting Oscar. How insignificant. Your nightly show that is that's Rahman's waiting K. Now. Why. Wales coming with a my views mean you have now that happened on way. You. Not pick on that enactment that. While Elliott my mother. Has been texting me ideas show I'm not sure where few. Got the idea that she should do this but this was my mother's idea. That she texted me that he should yet Alec Baldwin on the plea Donald from. It's the kinda do that on Saturday Night Live variety in kind of their thing it wouldn't necessarily be a novelty. Instead it is texted go back to sleep. Moms in the nineties but he'll. That really just my mother and other people ask right he has primarily my mother texting years ago when you're no good want to know. Is there anybody in the audience. Now shouldn't panic. So. No mean I think everybody's news. Fair game it is currently anyone right the year. Com and intimidate bid but well there are some people letter intimidating like like it Jack Nicholson was in the audience I don't know you'll be there're not. I would think that will be somewhat intimidating. There are. Certain character some of the older actors that are that garner great deal of respect and then of course there are some people seem like it might be little bit crazy like him. Nick Nolte was summit but nervous. Certainly yours you see any words and put them back. But I had nothing do you do this is the Britain India exactly. What is it home. About it is show. Home. You'd do your thing. When you don't want to necessarily have the Oscars. The reflection of alive right show how do you strike that balance we still have your personnel. That's soon going eons that no one knows more. The home audience has no idea who this person is who showed up though host the Oscars oh. You don't want to do your show on or make references to my security guard Guillermo. Everybody who watches my show knows. You know I don't want it do anything that's too inside. And the show is about. The actors and directors in the right and you have keep that in mind this is there show. I've been asked and I'm honored to have been asked to be the host of the show but I am not the focus of the show like my own show were. It notes Jimmy Kimmel Live I'm it is the show's about me this show is not about. I'm one of the parts of the big Oscar machine but there be something. We have to expectancy something. From your show. In this. Mean tweets. That's possible mean. It's possible it could be there could be some mean we feel that went on the table home. Mall before the Oscars last year rain Chris Rock you know those in the hospital wiping oil yet. That when we plan reopening. Now. Write that kill them all the way in about three days before hand. It's probably come again is that kind of what's happened that's exactly right especially with the way that we things are going in this country right now. You have no idea what the ego umbrella story is going to be Oscar Sunday mean for all week I mean who. You know. God only knows what will happen that weekend and will be expected to react to whatever going on. Sol you can only really be like 75%. Ready. A day here to torture if you're ready by the department ready now you know three weeks before the show. I can guarantee you wouldn't be period show feel stale and Wilbur reckon I mean that's what you do it may yet do not really corporate IO make changes right up but the last second images that are running through teleprompter. All cut jokes for add little things. Right before the truth starts. So it's I it's never perfect you can never get it to 100%. Rise but I've always believed that 90% is good enough. There knowing my motto. At. Who would you like to see. What I like it was an accident hadn't done it yet but he you. Last minute ago have been had a flu thing that you got cold it's gotten this based on the ideas it's not a guy. Based on the ideas that I've received I would like to see my mother host the Oscars because she thinks these ideas are so good her on that stage doing. That's so to see how the markets reacts. Still if she keeps threatening overdose remote and so but they'll be in the audience records would be there but their rocket economic and Peter virtually sale which is accused of disparate a toll she doesn't have to work this time. That's my maybe like seven goats are you spending and Oscar. Oh yes who in particular you can even I've watched all of them a watched all their monologues watch some of the shows all the way through. And it's interesting to see different approaches what was going on that year are all somewhat topical are all related to. The news that week and and yet also the low referred movies. And sometimes are movies that everybody knows in this year's Europe movies that. Small movies maybe haven't seen by as many people so that puts you know strange situation because. You. Kind of explain what talking about before you talk about it and so that changes my approach. Who do you like who who you who really. Neil. I think Alan render in the recent past that Ella did phenomenal job. Meet Billy crystals like kind of gold standard. Oscars hosts. But accuracy. And notes over him just being nice but. I everyone is at least a good job and some of them did great jobs. And that actually makes it worse for me because what I would have loved is if the last fourteen Oscar votes in a row had bombed miserably that's my dream. A time machine go back ruin no Oscars for all of those.

