Transcript for Extreme flooding in Northern California

We do begin with extreme flooding in northern California this morning. More than 200 people had to be rescued in San Jose, the high water forcing many more from their homes and the threat is not over yet with concern that a local dam will overthrow there. ABC's Neal Karlinsky has the latest. Neal, good morning. Reporter: Amy, good morning. This is what happens after days and days of heavy rains here in northern California. You can see the floodwaters up to the top of some of these cars. Dozens and dozens were being pulled out all day long yesterday. Rescue officials on boats making matters worse, the water here is heavily polluted with sewage and chemicals and these people once they were taken off the boats they had to be decontaminated by fire officials, all of this officials here say is the direct result of spillover from a nearby reservoir into a creek. So many of northern California's reservoirs and rivers nearly at a tipping point right now because they've just had too much rain. Fortunately, that is now easing off. The forecast is looking good for now.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.