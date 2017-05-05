Transcript for One-eyed horse competes in Kentucky Derby

Next up, it's time to dust off that fancy hat and mix up a mint julep. Robin. Kentucky derby is here and when the starting gate flies open, everyone's going to be buzzing about patch, the one-eyed long shot who's become this year's fan favorite. ESPN's Jeannine Edwards joins us from Churchill downs and, Jeanine, everybody loves the underdog. Tell us about this horse, patch that everybody is falling in love with. Yeah, they have fallen in love with patch and you know he's one of many stories in this year's Kentucky derby. This guy, Gervin is another one we'll get to but he is a lovable underdog and an underdog with a disability but he doesn't let that disability keep him on the sidelines. Patch actually lost his left eye less than a year ago to inflammation. The vets tried to salvage it. They could not so he only has one eye. Peripheral vision is very important to horses so they can see all the way around him so he can basically see only half of his world. Now, three prior horses with one eye have raced in the Kentucky derby. None have won. Patch is looking to be the first. It would be quite an upset indeed. Tell us about the horse behind you, Jeanine. Girvin isv an interesting horse. He's worked up quite an appetite because he's been doing a little cross training. He had an issue about ten days ago. He developed a crack in his foot. Kind of like an ingrown toenail. Very, very, very painful so they couldn't train him on the racetrack. So what his trainer, Joe sharp did was pulled out all the stops and took him in a swimming pool. He went swimming. Went in ice cold whirlpool tubs and hyperbaric chambers and back on track ready to go. The most important question, do you have your hatred DI for Saturday. Yeah, and I'm going to need it because it's raining and other than a mint julep I'll need hot tea. It's 50 degrees. You got it. Thanks so much.

