Transcript for All eyes on high-stakes governor race in Virginia

George, as we know it is election day. Some big races across the country. The highest stakes in Virginia where both president trump and former president Obama have weighed in on the battle for governor. Our chief national correspondent Tom llamas is there at a pollingtation in Fairfax, and, Tom, this race as we know is tight and some Democrats are concerned this he co-lose the state that Hillary Clinton won. Reporter: Robin. That's exactly right. As you mentioned the voting is now under way here in Virginia and so many are watching this race because many people believe this is going to be a bellwether for the midterm elections next year. The ads have gotten aggressive as have the president's tweets. The president tweeted this morning from Seoul about the Democrat in this race who we should mention is a veteran. Here's what the president tweeted. Lease put it up. He tweeted Ralph Northam M will allow crime to be rampant in Virginia. He is weak on crime, weak on our great vets, anti-second amendment. So why does president trump care so much about this governor's race? He lost the state, the only southern state he lost and knows if Republicans win it'll be a great sign. In Virginia, the tight race for governor pitting Democrat and current lieutenant governor Ralph Northam against Republican Ed Gillespie. Gillespie promised to keep up confederate monuments chose not to appear with president trump on the campaign trail. Some think he didn't want to discuss overnight. Is there a reason you didn't campaign with the president. With this so close both sides have used scare tactics in their political ads. Run, run, run. Reporter: The Latino victory fund a liberal pac had to take down this ad depicting minority children running from a Gillespie supporter in a pickup truck with a confederate flag. Gillespie fired back with his own ad criticizing Northam for supporting restoring voting rights to felons including a suspected child pornographer. I'm a pediatrician and for Ed Gillespie to say I would tolerate anyone hurting a child is despicable. So clearly this race has gotten very heated. The last time a Republican won statewide office here in Virginia was 2009. So a win for Ed Gillespie would be huge for the GOP. Many will be watching.

