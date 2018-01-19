Fall Out Boy performs 'Wilson (Expensive Mistakes)'

More
The rock band performs the song from the new album "Mania" in Times Square.
3:41 | 01/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Fall Out Boy performs 'Wilson (Expensive Mistakes)'
They may get job.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52462327,"title":"Fall Out Boy performs 'Wilson (Expensive Mistakes)' ","duration":"3:41","description":"The rock band performs the song from the new album \"Mania\" in Times Square.","url":"/GMA/video/fall-boy-performs-wilson-expensive-mistakes-52462327","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.