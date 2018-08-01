-
Now Playing: Anthony Scaramucci reacts to Trump, Steve Bannon fallout
-
Now Playing: Feud escalates between President Trump and Steve Bannon
-
Now Playing: The best fashion moments at the 2018 Golden Globes
-
Now Playing: Liam Neeson opens up about 'The Commuter' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez bring hope and relief to storm-ravaged Puerto Rico
-
Now Playing: 1st look at the hottest new gadgets from the Consumer Electronics Show
-
Now Playing: What to know before the college football national championship game
-
Now Playing: Adults go back to high school to understand what it's like to be a teen today
-
Now Playing: Backstage at the Golden Globes
-
Now Playing: Gwyneth Paltrow announces engagement to Brad Falchuk
-
Now Playing: Health alert as flu becomes widespread across US
-
Now Playing: Behind the scenes at the College National Football Championship
-
Now Playing: Parents of missing college student speak out
-
Now Playing: Stars speak out on sexual harassment at 2018 Golden Globes
-
Now Playing: Ex-Trump adviser walks back explosive comments on Trump Jr.
-
Now Playing: Fallout continues from book on Trump White House
-
Now Playing: Travel delays continue amid arctic temperatures, snow
-
Now Playing: Record-breaking cold expected to end for East Coast
-
Now Playing: 'Me Too' movement takes center stage at Golden Globes
-
Now Playing: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have family night at Lakers' game