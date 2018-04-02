Transcript for Fallout from release of GOP House memo on Russia inquiry

Once again thank you to Eva. We turn to politics and president trump declaring the krefl memo released Friday totally Vind indicates him in the Russia investigation. George is standing by with analysis. We begin with David Wright in west palm beach where the president is spending his weekend. Good morning Paula. The president claims the memo Vind indicates him. The Democrats are blasting back saying the Republicans who released that document of being part and parcel of an organized event to obstruct the special counsel. Reporter: The president is celebrating tweeting this memo totally Vind indicates trump. The Russia witch hunt goes on and own. Trump and his allies insist the document released Friday is proof positive the special counsel's investigation is nothing more than partisan politics. They got a warrant on someone in the trump campaign, used the opposition research paid for by the democratic party and the Hillary Clinton campaign. Reporter: Trump left open the possibility he may fire rod rose even Steen who is singled out for criticism. You figure that one out. Reporter: This six-page democratic rebeaut Al written by the ranking member by the house you addition air committee insists no credible basis whatsoever for removing him. If the president is looking to fire Mr. Rose even Steen he will have to look outside the nunes memo. Some say the president may have started laying the groundwork for that. Tonight I call on congress to empower every cabinet secretary with the authority to reward good workers and remove those who fail the American people. Reporter: Could the broad new standard apply to federal law enforcement officers. Leaders of the president's own party have been unwilling to accept the GOP memo as a reason to end the Russian probe. This is not an indictment of the FBI, the department of justice. It does not impune the Mueller investigation or the deputy attorney general. We should clarify this democratic rebuttal is not the classified democratic memo you may have heard about. This was circulated to house Democrats on Saturday. Tomorrow Democrats on the house intelligence committee plan on renewing their efforts to get their memo declassified. More light reading we can lock forward too. We want to bring in George Stephanopoulos. Does it appear trump has teamed himself up to oust Robert Mueller and rod rose even Steen. You asked when asked specifically about Mr. Rose even Steen he said you figure that out. The white house has said no the president is going to fire him. They said he's not planning on firing Robert Mueller. We know the president has been agitated about this and has threatened at times to follow through on that. The white house says that's not going to happen. What you're seeing is an effort to discredit the entire Russia investigation. The president claims he's vindicated there. Independent analysts show it doesn't come close to Vind indicating the president. It's filled with inaccuracies. They claim that some of the dossier was paid for by the judge. We won't know the truth until we know the underlying intelligence. Whatever you think of the president's motives here or the accuracy of the memo, has the president and his allies created enough fog around this issue whatever Mueller releases in the end people will not believe it? I don't know how many people. Clearly the president has a campaign going and he's backed up by Republican allies in the media and congress to discredit the Mueller probe. Whether that will succeed I think depends on what Mueller finds. We don't know what evidence Mueller has. Perhaps Robert Mueller doesn't know his conclusions. We've seen an effort to tarnish the investigation and color the investigation. George, thank you. Just a reminder George has a packed show coming up. He'll talk about the GOP memo with two key members. Adam Schiff and Republican congressman will Hurd. This week kicks off ABC's 2018 coverage of midterm. I travelled to the 18th district of Pennsylvania where a special election battleld set the tone. We'll see you in a little bit. Thanks, George. We'll turn to Hollywood and uh ma Thurman's allegations

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.