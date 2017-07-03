Transcript for New fallout from Trump's wiretapping accusations

George and Dan, also new fallout over president trump's wiretapping accusations on Twitter. The white house says trump has likely not spoken with FBI director James Comey who asked the justice department to knock down trump's claims. Our senior justice correspondent Pierre Thomas has more and has the FBI director received any word from the justice department? Reporter: Good morning, robin. I was on the phone through the night with sources and as of rp then the justice department did not tell Comey whether they would honor his request to refute president trump's claims about wiretapping his campaign. It's unclear whether Comey will get what he wants. On the one hand the justice department does not like to comment about anything in regards to an investigation. But Comey believes trump's tweet gives the impression the FBI did not improper. With sessions recused it's up to an acting deputy attorney general.ed by Obama to sort this out and Comey is trying to follow the chain of command and is trying to be patient. Publicly contradicting the president could poison the relationship with the white house, high stakes, robin. Indeed, all right, Pierre, thank you. A big confirmation hearing for the deputy attorney general and questions could come up there as well.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.