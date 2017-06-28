Transcript for Families say Netflix show triggered teens' suicides

new concerns about the Netflix series "13 reasons why." Two California families now say watching it triggered their loved ones to take their own lives and ABC's Linzie Janis has more. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning. "13 reasons why" is a huge hit with young people across the country. It holes the title of most shocking show of 17 million mentions but these two families say it romanticizes suicide. Why didn't you say this to me when I was alive. Reporter: One of the most talked about shows of the year. Netflix's "13 reasons why" chronicles the life and suicide of a high school student named Hannah baker who leaves behind audio cassette tapes for the 13 people she claims drove her to death. Settle in because I'm about to tell you the story of my life. Reporter: But now two families are speaking out to fox affiliate KTVU saying that the show triggered their daughter and niece to commit suicide. There's no word that describes my contempt for the people that did this. You can't convince me that they were trying to attract people's attention to the issue of teen suicide by showing a little girl killing herself. There's nothing positive about that. Reporter: 15-year-old Bella Herndon's parents say she loved English and wr50i89ing but on April 18th she attempted suicide eventually succumbing to her injuries. Four days later and just 40 miles away, 15-year-old Priscilla Chui also taking her own life. The girls did not know each other. But according to their families both had just watched "13 reasons why." I feel it's dangerous for that small percentage of young adults who the show could become a trigger for them and I feel as if the show gives only one alternative. Reporter: At the show's launch earlier this year the producers including Selena Gomez said their desire was to help teens. And we wanted to make something that can hopefully help people because suicide should never ever be an option. Reporter: But once it aired concern intensified. The national association of school psychologists cautioning that vulnerable youth not watch the series because they may row perhaps size the choices made by the characters. Netflix issuing the following statement, our hears go out to these families. We have heard from many viewers that "13 reasons why" has opened up a dialogue around the difficult topics depicted in the show. We took extra precautions to alert viewers to the nature of the content. Netflix says it it has created a global website to help people find mental health resources. Bella and Priscilla attended high schools in the San Francisco area which happens to be the backdrop for the series. Bolton families are angry and concerned the show has been renewed for a second season. George. You can see that, Linzie. Thanks very much. Dan Abrams has more. Our heart goes out to those families. You can see and feel their anger. One thing they're not talking about is legal action. Right because they wouldn't be able to win any lawsuit against Netflix or the makers of the show and the reason is this, because if you think about it, you could go down this slippery slope where any time someone saw something on television they would say, well, I had this impact and this effect on me, et cetera. So you can't begin to say that they'll be held responsible just because someone watched it and took action. Has anyone ever tried to. For video game, people have sued video games saying it led to murders, et cetera. These lawsuits almost always fail unless there is a closer relationship. For example, reality shows, right. If they go and actually impact someone. They go to someone's home, they say something about someone specific and those kinds of cases then you can have a lawsuit against the reality show, et cetera. But when you just say in its broadest sense, I or my child or somebody else watched a show and as a result of watching it did something bad to themselves or to somebody else, very, very hard, almost impossible to hold the show legally responsible. The show has triggered concer all across the country. I mean my girls' school had a warning about it especially for younger girls. Netflix says they took precautions. Did they do enough. There are some warnings on the show. They probably could have more. I think that they probably forth next season will likely have a warning at the beginning of every show. They ought to. Not because it's their fault, per se, but because it's good practice considering people like, you know, your school and around the country schools have been doing this. Principals warning parents, be ready for this conversation if your kids are watching the show, et cetera, it simply doesn't hurt for them to have a warning, a lot of shows have warnings at the beginning of them that say, hey -- Your show. We give a warning at the end of each segment. At the beginning of every segment just saying, look, this is live. A lot of things can happen, et cetera. There is no reason not to do that in a story like this. Take the extra step, Dan Abrams, thanks very much. Hopefully they'll do something with the release of the second season, maybe do a little more precaution. Has heartbreaking. A new warning before you

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.