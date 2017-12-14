Transcript for Family of LSU pledge killed in suspected hazing incident speaks out

We sat downexclusively with the parents of Maxwell Gruver, the lsu student who died three months ago today after what prosecutors call an alcohol-fueled hazing ritual. Ten fraternity members arrested and the grand jury begins this morning and his parents are speaking out about their son's death and their hope that something like this never happens again. I mean this shouldn't have happened, shouldn't happen to anybody. Reporter: The tragic news of the death of the gruvers'18-year-old son. They said they worked on him for 45 minutes but there was nothing they could do. It's the worst call anyone could ever get. It was September 14th. Police say hours earlier Gruver was at lsu phi delta theta's house participating in a Hazen ritual where older brothers who don't answer questions correctly drink highly concentrated alcohol. Max had a blood alcohol level of 0.496, six types the legal limit. Yeah, that night I'm sure it was enough to kill you. Reporter: A few weeks later ten current and former members of that fraternity arrested, potentially faces charges from misdemeanor hazing to negligent glent homicide. Was he murdered? Yes, I think so. Nobody can physically drink that much. It's senseless. How is making your brother do all these things and humiliating someone a brotherhood. You were parents who investigated and didn't just say, sure, join a fraternity. Tell me what you did, you did a lot of due diligence. We went on the computer, we looked up on their national chapter there was -- No hazing. And it was an alcohol-free house. We were hook, line and sinker like our son made a great decision with this fraternity. Reporter: What they weren't aware of multiple complaints to the school made by concerned students and alumni nearly a year before max's death reports that some members of that fraternity were excessively drinking using drugs and hazing younger members following an investigation by the university, they were only given a one-month suspension. Did you know of any past complaints about that fraternity? No. If we had found out just a year ago a fraternity had had a hazing incident we might be like with max, like, I don't know this is the one for you. Reporter: But they did believe lsu was the right school for their son. This photo shows them dropping him off at school. Together for the last time. Little did I know -- I actually have a picture of the last hug. Reporter: Gruver's death, one of four practice certainty-related deaths this year alone. They can create policy till they' they're blue in the face. It's not being policed. We can't expect children, young adults to have that responsibility. Reporter: His family hoping his death wasn't in vain. What's your message to students. They need to step up. If they see something is wrong, don't be scared. You could possibly be saving somebody's life. Reporter: Max's parents gave me these wristbands. Stop the hazing. Trying to raisewareness about this problem. Now as for the fraternity it has been formally suspended, its charter removed and lsu tells us it's created a Greek life task force to prevent it from happening in the future. A final report due out in January and until then Greek organizations have registered on campus for events but without alcohol. These bracelets say they have heard from students saying these have saved lives because students who wear them look down and remember to stop the hazing or stop someone from getting too drunk. That makes so much sense and Dan Abrams is here as well. Let me start with you, Amy. We just saw the parents talk about they want the students to step up. But they did all the right things before. What do they want the from terps to do. They want the from terps to have transparency and looked up this fraternity and saw the GPA and all of the activities that they did that were good for the community but nowhere was it in that booklet saying what had happened to them. What the infractions were and they want complete transparency so parents and students can make the right decision. Lots of legal implications here as well. These ten students facing various charges some quite serious. The most serious at this point is negligent homicide. There are ten arrested on suspicion of hazing. This case going to the grand jury so see what the prosecutors ultimately decide to do. Hazing in the state of Louisiana really minor misdemeanor up to 30 day, one person they believe was primarily responsible for feeding him most of the alcohol. Force feeding him in effect. And as a result, that person has been charged or was arrested on suspicion of negligent homicide. It's going to be up to the grand jury to determine exactly what charges. Enforcement like that is one potential remedy. What more can be done? I think if has to be on on a school-by-school basis and national fraternities have the name enall sort of give them the charters and this and that but the bottom line is if there's going to be a solution, it's going to be that, for example, the inner fraternity council at every school warns people, by the way, you better make sure every person joining knows this isn't just about hazing, this is potentially criminal. And I think if you remind young people that it's a possible crime, suddenly that may register. That may say, in joining a fraternity you have to know that you cross that line, and you're not going to be dealing with the school but the local authorities. And speaking of crimes, the other thing that the gruvers wanted was to be there some sort of amnesty for those who want to call 911. They don't want to get in trouble because they were drinking or drugs are involved and be an amnesty policy to get someone medical attention and you won't be questioned. A lot have it with their kids and want it to be more widespread. That's amazing that there is more cases. There actually are more young people -- It's happening. -- Dying and that's amazing considering how much attention is being focused. Apparently we need to focus more attention on it.

