Transcript for Family shares update on formerly conjoined twins following separation surgery

Hey, we'll turn to some really great news about the conjoined twins who survive one of the rarest separation surgeries in the world and they are thriving and they will soon return homes. We have a look at their lives. Good job. Reporter: At only 15 months old Erin and Abby Delaney have overcome so much. When the girls were born they were 2 pounds, 1 ounce apiece. I've never had that chance to, you know, hold my baby in front of me. Reporter: Before they were born they discovered they were conjoined at the head. Their parents Heather and Riley quickly referred to the children's hospital of Philadelphia for separation surgery. In these kids it looks like they just share the skull but they also share this important vein that goes down the middle which is where 20% of your cardiac output goes through. Reporter: Mom and dad ready to fight the uphill battle. As a parent it doesn't matter what the issue or what they do or look like you are going to love that child no matter what. Reporter: Being conjoined via the cranium or head is the rarest form. So rare only 2% of conjoined twins are connected this way. So it's multiple surgeries over several months, really young babies are at their most regenerative the earlier they are on in life so that's what really I think is driving us to do this sooner than later. Reporter: This past kwun in one of the earliest separation of twins conjoined at the heads recorded the nearly 1-year-olds endured an 11-hour surgery by a 30-person team. One, two, three and pull them apart. Reporter: This morning, the twins still on the long road to recovery receiving physical, occupational and speech therapy but growing stronger every day. Hi. They're such happy content little girls for what they've gone through. Reporter: Sharing it on her blog hopeful writing our family has been blessed more than we could have ever imagined. God gave us the right hospital, the right surgens and the right hospital staff to make sure these little girls had the best chance. Two, three. Reporter: Little Erin is discharged after 435 days staying close by Philadelphia's Ronald McDonald house with mom as they wait for sister Abby to join them. And Heather tells us they hope both girls will be able T come home before the holidays.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.