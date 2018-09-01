Transcript for Family sues dental chain in 4-year-old girl's death

Thank you, robin. Now to new concerns after two young children died at the same Arizona dentist's office. One of the families is now filing a lawsuit and ABC's gio Benitez has the story. Reporter: This morning, an Arizona family filing a wrongful death complaint against a popular children's dental chain over the death of their 4-year-old daughter. They took half of my heart. They took something from me that will never come back. Reporter: The parents of liseth lares said they took her to Kool smiles for what the dentist office calls a routine tooth extraction. The family says they took her back the next day because of a fever and were sent home saying the dentist told them the child would be fine. But days later she died. A reasonable dentist should have, we contend, recognized that this infection had spread and was something that needed urgent attention. Reporter: The lares lawsuit says the dentist failed to meet the standard of care. A spokesperson for the dentist strongly denies the allegations claiming there was no relationship between the dental care and the child's death. Just last month a 2-year-old boy also died after a crown and filling at that same Kool smiles location. The family says Zion Gastelum stopped breathing during the procedure. He was fine. He was good. Nothing Wong with him. He was in there for a procedure. Reporter: The company says our hearts are breaking for Zion's family at this very sad time. We have safely and compassionately provided needed dental care through more than 19 million patient visits. And meanwhile, in the lares case a spokesperson for the dental chain calls the death tragic but insist they advised the parents to take the child to a doctor because she had cold-like symptoms unrelated to the dental work but the parents aren't buying it here. Thank you. Coming up the new TV series

