Family sues dental chain in 4-year-old girl's death

More
The parents of Lizeth Lares allege in their lawsuit that a Kool Smiles dental office in Yuma, Arizona, "failed to meet the standard of care."
3:00 | 01/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Family sues dental chain in 4-year-old girl's death
Thank you, robin. Now to new concerns after two young children died at the same Arizona dentist's office. One of the families is now filing a lawsuit and ABC's gio Benitez has the story. Reporter: This morning, an Arizona family filing a wrongful death complaint against a popular children's dental chain over the death of their 4-year-old daughter. They took half of my heart. They took something from me that will never come back. Reporter: The parents of liseth lares said they took her to Kool smiles for what the dentist office calls a routine tooth extraction. The family says they took her back the next day because of a fever and were sent home saying the dentist told them the child would be fine. But days later she died. A reasonable dentist should have, we contend, recognized that this infection had spread and was something that needed urgent attention. Reporter: The lares lawsuit says the dentist failed to meet the standard of care. A spokesperson for the dentist strongly denies the allegations claiming there was no relationship between the dental care and the child's death. Just last month a 2-year-old boy also died after a crown and filling at that same Kool smiles location. The family says Zion Gastelum stopped breathing during the procedure. He was fine. He was good. Nothing Wong with him. He was in there for a procedure. Reporter: The company says our hearts are breaking for Zion's family at this very sad time. We have safely and compassionately provided needed dental care through more than 19 million patient visits. And meanwhile, in the lares case a spokesperson for the dental chain calls the death tragic but insist they advised the parents to take the child to a doctor because she had cold-like symptoms unrelated to the dental work but the parents aren't buying it here. Thank you. Coming up the new TV series

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52230165,"title":"Family sues dental chain in 4-year-old girl's death","duration":"3:00","description":"The parents of Lizeth Lares allege in their lawsuit that a Kool Smiles dental office in Yuma, Arizona, \"failed to meet the standard of care.\"","url":"/GMA/video/family-sues-dental-chain-year-girls-death-52230165","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.