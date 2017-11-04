Transcript for Family of suspect targeted in nationwide manhunt sends warning

But now to that nationwide manhunt for the suspect accused of robbing a gun store and sending a 161-page manifesto to the president and his family sending an urgent warning as police release new images of him and ABC's Adrienne Bankert has new details. Reporter: Overnight authorities releasing photos of the Wisconsin man's tattoos. And saying their $10,000 reward still stands for any information leading to his arrest. This morning, the family of Joseph Jakubowski, the armed and dangerous fugitive accused of robbing a gun store and sending a lengthy and angry manifesto to president trump speaking out. Jakubowski's stepfather who did not want to be shown on camera tells us his stepson is on a self-detruck tiff spiral. I'm afraid he's trying to commit suicide by cop myself. Reporter: On Monday officers swarming Jakubowski's last known address talking to family members and are seen carrying evidence away from the house. This as we learn new details of exactly what is contained in that 161-page handwritten manifesto. A document janesville officials say did reach the white house telling us it it expresses calculated outrage accusing police and the government of enslaving people. The manifesto they'll look for clues. May not be direct but there may be enough information to narrow down potential attack sites. Reporter: Police tell us Jakubowski was previously arrested and convicted for trying to disarm an officer. And they allege that a week ago he robbed a gunshop stealing multiple weapons. Officers say he then set his own car on fire. Game time. Reporter: But it was this video originally posted on Facebook a week before the robbery that shined a light on Jakubowski's plans. Revolution. It's time for change. Reporter: But it's those closest to Jakubowski including those heard in the video who could be key to this case. Though there are still questions about their involvement. We've learned that the person on the other side of the camera from that video has been interviewed multiple times by local authorities though he is not considered a suspect. And it is a lot of Jakubowski's associates who are helping provide information to law enforcement. Adrienne, thank you very much. Joining us from janesville is the police chief there David Moore and rock county Cheever Robert Spoden. Chief Moore, where does the investigation stand right now in finding this man? We have many assets here in Wisconsin, many federal asset, F FBI, ATF, we have over 542 leads that we're following up on. This is the largest footprint of law enforcement that we have seen in the janesville and rock county area probably forever and we're following up on every lead we get from our citizens in the community. I know you guys are working around the clock. Sheriff Spoden, was there any particular -- are you learning was there any particular incident or anything that set this guy off? Well, he's had a long history of run-ins with local police. He actually was arrested for trying to disarm an officer. He has had a history of traffic citations, but as far as this, what we have found is that this is something that really occurred in the last few months where he kind of went in a totally different direction and started really speaking about revolution and things such as that. Right, and that manifesto of his that he was targeting schools and government officials and, chief Moore, we know janesville is the home of the speaker of the house, Paul Ryan. Is there extra concern about his security and what other potential targets concerning you, sir? Well, certainly our concerns are with the speaker and his family. We've been working very closely with U.S. Capitol police which is his security detail to assure his safety. With regard to the manifesto, there seems to be two themes that concern us, one is anti-religion and one is anti-government. So, with respect to those two specific themes, we have put practices in place and patrols in place to secure our government areas and as well religious places of worship and those types of things. And, sheriff, we heard from the stepfather who said that his stepson is willing to die in a gun fight with officers. How do you prepare your force for something like that? Possibly? Well, obviously when we became aware of what he wanted to do, all of our officers took measures and so, yeah, this while it is concerning it is not that surprised based upon his actions. We believe, though, that he has a plan in place that, you know, what we saw was well thought out. What he wrote, the document he wrote was a well written document and he put a lot of effort into that document. So, what we think is that there's some end game. We're not sure what that is. It might involve having some type of an altercation with the law enforcement community. We're hopeful that's not going to be the case but our officers as well as our federal partners are very much aware of this and we're prepared to deal with any type of situation that he presents. I know that you are. Gentlemen, thank you very much. Our thoughts and concerns with everybody there and thank you for your time this morning. We appreciate it. Thank you. You take care.

