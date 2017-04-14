Transcript for Family of ex-teacher accused of kidnapping student speaks out

half hour with an ABC news exclusive. The wife and daughters of the teacher accused of kidnapping a student, that family is is going public pleading for him to come home. ABC's Eva pilgrim sat down with that family. Good morning, Eva. Reporter: Good morning, robin. These two have been missing for a month. Investigators say they have no idea where they can be. This morning tad Cummins' family says they just want him to come home. We had everything we ever wanted and I really truly believe that he loved me. Reporter: This morning the wife of the Tennessee teacher on the run accused of kidnapping his 15-year-old student is breaking his silence. I go from feeling so hurt I can't function to really mad. It's very selfish of him to have done this to us so I'm mad part of the time and then sometimes I have this peace that comes from god and I do love him, but I don't trust him anymore. He's totally betrayed my. Reporter: 50-year-old tad Cummins is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas. The pair missing for more than a month last spotted by this Walmart surveillance camera in Oklahoma City on March 15th. Two days after they disappeared from Columbia, Tennessee, almost 700 miles away. Kind of like a death because the tad I knew is gone. Reporter: Jill Cummins reported her husband of more than 30 years missing after finding a note at home. Did you realize all of a sudden that he had been lying about everything. At that moment then I knew that it was all a lie. Reporter: Jill thought her husband was mentoring Elizabeth. She and her husband even taking the teen to church. She would come to him with her problems about her past. I think it's a question that a lot of people have. They see that you knew her, that you interacted with them then they say how did she not know something was up. I think a lot of people didn't know. He was friendly with everyone. I mean, a caring person. Reporter: Investigators say tad Cummins planned his escape search and rico searching age of consent and how to marry a teen. The two are staying out of the public eye. Did you ever hear him talking about being off the grid or -- We used to watch TV shows together about that sort of thing. Did he even have camping gear? Not really. A little bit but he didn't take it with him. Reporter: The car they were last seen in this silver think San SUV. His wife's car he took. Why do you think he left? I think he left because he was so ashamed of what had happened. He couldn't face me or anyone and he didn't want to face the consequences and so he thought that was his only choice. Was just to leave. Reporter: Tad Cummins didn't just leave behind his wife, he also left behind his two children. His daughter Erica says she saw her dad the night before he disappeared. He looked in my eyes and went on like Normal. Reporter: His daughters with a message for their dad this morning. There's one thing that he has reminded us for our entire life and that's Romans 8:28 and that is god uses all things for the glory of those that love the lord and are called according to his purposes. And that means even this. No matter where you are, daddy, no matter what you've done we just want you to come home. We miss you so much. We're here for you no matter what anytime, anyplace, anywhere. Reporter: While his wife has now filed for divorce she says she is hopeful he will come home. Do you still love him? Of course, I love him. I forgive him and I still love him but that doesn't mean I could ever trust him again because he betrayed my trust to a point that is totally broken. Reporter: His family is hopeful that he will see their message and that both will return safely. They are hopeful that this will end peacefully, robin. We all do, all right, Eva, thank you. We will bring in Brad Garrett. He's joining us from Washington. And it's been more than a month now since the two have been since they disappeared. Should authorities change their search tactics if they haven't done so already? The problem, robin, in high-profile cases is you are flooded with leads that are worthless. And I think they have like 1400 leads. They've maybe narrowed those down to 300 plus and so you start whittling away, but if you don't have a direction of flight and you don't have any hook, a hook like a telephone call, an e-mail message, a text, Instagram, you name it, that will pull investigators a particular direction, you know, geographically, you're a bit stuck. So, where do you go? You go to where tad has a history. Whether it's in this country or someplace else and you look to see if possibly they have moved in that direction. You have one flight direction obviously to Oklahoma, but that's now a month old so it's really a big problem, I will tell you, in narrowing the search. That search, you said, yes, they were spotted at that Walmart in Oklahoma but other than that they have not been seen and there have not been hits on their credit card or bank withdrawal. How do you think they've been able to stay off the grid. A number of ways. Did tad prelocate, food, shelter, et cetera. He took $4,000 or $5,000 with him. That's not going to last very long. So, the sense is in my mind they have gotten to some location, whether that be to the west in the United States, could they have gotten into Mexico or Canada? Of course, they could have. There are remote places you can cross without going through customs and border protection. And at some point you need food. You need shelter, all these things involve other people and so that is the hope they'll be spotted somewhere, right? Robin, that's what catches fugitives. We all need those three things and our ability to reach out in this fugitive capacity is very limited because somebody is going to spot us, so, you know, eventually assuming this is not ended badly, I'm hoping that's not the case that they'll be found in we're all hoping that it hasn't ended badly. Brad, thank you very much.

