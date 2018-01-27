Transcript for Family vacation trends for 2018

Welcome back, everyone. In today's "Weekend download," 2018's travel trends and I recently spoke to ABC's travel and lifestyle editor Genevieve Shaw brown. I'm not sure about this. You say that barns are all the rage for travelers in 2018. Barns, yes, yes, but this is not sleeping with the cattle so refurbish barn stays are up according to home away. The large vacation rental website and these barns all across the U.S. Are gorgeous. Media room, water views, pool tables. And the best part is the price. They can be had for as little as $10 per person per night. Could probably fit a lot more. You just changed my mind about barns. What else? We've heard about the mul multigenerational vacation by now but what's really trending this year is the skip-gen vacation so essentially this is grandparents taking grandkids on trips of a lifetime so as boomers are retiring, they're prioritizing travel and family as goals and grandkids are going on great vacations and parents being left behind. Which is a great bonus for the parents. Something in it for everybody. Exactly. Cruises. There's a lot of new things going on in the world of cruises. Right, so, you know, they're not generally looked at as the most health conscious vacation option but that's been changing in recent years. So the next time you get on a ship, look for a thing like canyon ramp. Flywheel. Rip training, familiar names are making their ways onto the trip. You're saying we have to work out. You don't have to but you can. You can. Healthier dining options and wellness program on board the ship. Great advice as always. Genevieve, let's take our vacation to a barn. Or a cruise. Or let's go for the barn. Or let them go with their grandparents. Thanks, Genevieve. Pssst.

