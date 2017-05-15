Transcript for The father of Gypsy Blanchard speaks out about 'Mommy Dead and Dearest'

And now to HBO's new documentary "Mommy dead and dearest" that investigates the bond between a mother and daughter, Dee Dee and gypsy based on years of ma lip nation ending in murder. I sat down with the director ahead of the premiere. They appear to be a story of resilience. Hurricane Katrina survivors Dee Dee Blanchard and her daughter gypsy played by a laundry list of ailments from leukemia to muscular dystrophy and epilepsy. She was a great mom, you know, really putting gypsy's priorities first above anyone else. You saw a devoted mom. Yes, I sure did. It's beautiful. Reporter: But not everything is as it seems. Now an HBO documentary "Mommy dead and dearest" reveries Dee Dee suffered from munchausen by proxy syndrome, a disorder and rare form of child abuse that resulted in Dee Dee fabricating gypsy's illnesses. It started when she was 3 months ole, she stopped breathing had she was sleeping and problems digesting her food and had the feeding tube put in. What's going on with her. Reporter: Separated by an 11-hour drive gypsy's father rod and stepmother Christie say they rarely saw her. Dee Dee would never allow gypsy to come stay with me because she was so sick and it was all a lie. It was all fake. Reporter: Any idea how many doctors she saw over the years? It was countless doctors. I have a lot of the medical oreos. I think the hospital system has a lot to answer to. Reporter: There was nothing actually wrong with gypsy ever? Right. The line to me has been, you know, as a doctor we have to believe what a patient is telling us. We can't be mind readers. Did gypsy ever indicate that maybe something was amiss? Never to us. No. Dee Dee was having gypsy believe at everyone would turn on her, everyone would hate her, so she just did what her mom told her to do. Reporter: After two decades of abuse gypsy finally snapped, police say she plotted to kill her mother with her secret online boyfriend Nicholas godejohn on June 14th, 015, police found her brutally stabbed to death. Gypsy nowhere to be found, police tracked her down the next day at godejohn's home in Wisconsin. What did you see when you saw gypsy walk into that courtroom? To see her walk, I was happy, but sad at the same time because of the situation. I felt furious. I was -- like one hand I was happy to see her walk and on the other hand I'm like, wow, all of them years she could have done so much more. Gypsy pled guilty to second degree murder and was sentenced to ten years in prison. I was just as much in the dark as everybody else. The only thing I knew I could walk. As for everything else, the leukemia, the epilepsy, I was taking medication that she said was cancer medicine. She would shave my head and say it's going to fall out anyways so let's keep it nice and neat. I just went on blind faith that a mother knows best. It's a dilemma because the question is where does the abuse fall in line with the lie that you're complicit in. How much can I trust this woman who has grown up in total deception. Would failed gypsy. The doctors, her mother. Me. What's your biggest regret? Not making her feel like she could call me at any time and say, hey, dad, I need this. You met gypsy in jail. What was that like? It was wonderful. It was good. Most people don't say that. It was good to face-to-face with her, just tell her I love her. She's happier now than before so -- She's happier now behind bars. Because she's free from her mom. It had to be so bad for her to feel free in jail. Gypsy now 25 is eligible for release in 2024. What are your hopes for gypsy rose when she gets out? She'll be 32. She can have a life, some freedom. She asked the other day will y'all be here the day I get out or am I going to be walking out O here alone. I'm like, oh, no, baby, we will be there. We got you. "Mommy dead and dearest" debuts tonight. As for godejohn he is charged with first degree murder and his bench trial is set for December. But pretty telling she feels free now behind bars. Amazing story, great job, Amy.

