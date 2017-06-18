Father's Day movies to watch with your dad

ABC News' Adrienne Bankert reports the buzziest stories of the day in "GMA" Pop News.
3:54 | 06/18/17

Transcript for Father's Day movies to watch with your dad
I love you. Love you. A little surprise for you guys. Oh, boy. Alexander and then Robert's maddi. I love maddi, come home soon, soy can give you your gift. It's father's day. We're in the middle of national adopt a shermt cat month. We have kittens and daddies. And mine is is drinking my water. He just took the straw out of my water. This is nugget. A special "Pop news" with a special tribute to the pops. Happy father's day to rob and Dan. We know what kind of a cat lover Yo you are, Dan. We have some -- I can't talk right now. I've got this kitten. He's so cute. We're surrounded by adorable little faces this morning. This is nugget. You're going to wash my cup later, I know. But, yeah, we have the aspca bringing us these cuties for a special event. This happens to be the month of June, and it is adopt a shelter cat month. Kittens on father's day. You've got Jeff the 4-year-old cat that has made quite a name for himself. Take a look at this. A lot of the shelter workers notice Jeff likes to give hugs. Oh, wow. Isn't that sweet. It's the most loving cat I have ever seen. All the kittens on our set, as well as Jeff are supersweet and up for adoption. You can contact the aspca. And nugget really likes straws. I say my usual thing about adoptinging an animal, cat, dog, whatever. It's great way to save a life and improve your own. Go for it, everything. Look at rob's cat. I lost control. Claiborne, get her. You just have to go with it. There are a lot of celebrity dads celebrating their first father's day this year. Congratulations in order for George Clooney. A brand-new father of twins. And one direct's Liam Payne, who welcomed bear, in March. What a name. B-a-r-e? B-e-a-r, like the animal. And Bradley cooper. Little Leah with irina shake. Maks and PETA. And Orlando bloom with his 6-year-old. If you're looking for something to do on father aches day, how about sharing a movie that captures the meaning of the holiday. Here are some suggestions. People will come, ray. People will most definitely come. I mean, a classic. "Field of dreams" starring Kevin Costner and James Earl Jones. The pursuit of happyness. And father of the bride, one of my favorites. Whether you're a fan of the Steve martin version or the earlier Spencer Tracy version. How about . How about a toast to free beer on father's day. Yes. 24 hours a free beer. Nobody is paying attention. The rebate in the restaurants and bars category. Get a brew at your local restaurant. Yes. Hops for pops. Get $5 in your account just for signing up. Happy father's day,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":48113780,"title":"Father's Day movies to watch with your dad","duration":"3:54","description":"ABC News' Adrienne Bankert reports the buzziest stories of the day in \"GMA\" Pop News.","url":"/GMA/video/fathers-day-movies-watch-dad-48113780","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
