Transcript for What your favorite ice cream flavor says about you

excitable but I'm curious, what do you get excited about in real life. This is mortifying. I'm like 4 years old. Ice cream. I love ice cream. How simple am I? Let's applaud ice cream. Did you know that today is free cone day at Ben & Jerry's? So you know we got you a free cone. No, no, no. Yes, okay. You guys, is it too early? Is it too early for cones? Thank you. You guys. I love ice cream. You all get one. We all get one. Oh, today is actually free cone today. Today is free cone today at Ben & Jerry's. You have no idea. This is like what I want in life. It's not much. What's your flavor, go to? Okay, I do -- I love Ben & Jerry's. My favorite flavor is the tonight dough which I hope I can say. We're okay with that. I love cookies and cream from any brand. I'm down with that. So we -- Apple pie and chocolate chips. We actually had heard as you know, we didn't just producer this but got a birdie who told us you love ice cream and our producers wanted you to know, do you ever struggle with the ice cream being too hard in the freezer. Yes. I found a hack for you. What? Full of helpful hints. Lullabies. So, yeah, so there is a hack that to keep your ice cream from getting rock hard you put it in an airtight freezer bag and you squeeze most but not all of the air out so you leave some of the air inside the bag and then put it in the freezer. The air around the container will keep it from getting too hard. Oh. Interesting. Yeah, you're welcome, America. Thank you. Real takeaway. Yep. And your baby will sleep -- While I'm eating my perfectly soft ice cream. I love this new life I have. When you are hungry for ice cream and it's too hard to scoop -- Very frustrating and putting it in the microwave doesn't cut it. It only softens the top. You've done this. We're two ird abouts of a feather. Something you're so good at and I'm supposed to read this. Kind of like an Oprah moment. Would you take it over. I saw what I'm supposed to say. Okay. And everyone in our audience is getting ice cream today!

