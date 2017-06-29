Transcript for FBI agent indicted in Oregon wildlife refuge occupation

We move to a major development in that case that made national headlines last year when orred protesters occupied a national wildlife refuge. An FBI agent is now facing charges accused of lying about the deadly encounter. Clayton Sandell is in Denver with the story. Good morning, Clayton. Reporter: And good morning, George. The FBI tells us that agent is no longer working on the bureau's elite hostage rescue team. He's been reassigned after a shooting he says didn't happen. This morning an alleged lie and an FBI agent facing criminal charges. You want my blood on your hands? Reporter: Stemming from this attempt to arrest Robert "Lavoy" finicum during a takeover at a wildlife refuge. They flee and nearly hit a roadblock. That's when investigators say FBI agent W. Joseph Astarita fires twice missing him as he gets out his hands up a bullet tearing through the truck. But Astarita, a member of the FBI's elite hostage rescue team, allegedly told investigators he never pulled the trigger. The actions of the FBI hrt in this case damaged the integrity of the entire law enforcement profession. Which makes me both disappointed and angry. Reporter: Seconds later state troopers shot and killed finicum saying he reached for a gun. Finicum's wife says my husband was shot in the back three times and should have been afforded his own due process before they killed him. The cover-up is worse than the crime because the agent would not have been prosecuted for taking a shot if he felt that that vehicle driven by finicum was a danger to the public. Reporter: Now what is still not clear is why Astarita allegedly lied. Prosecutors say that will come out in court. The agent faces five felony counts in all and pleaded not guilty. Five counts. There were other members of the team. What's going on with them? Reporter: Yeah, that's right. There were four other members of the team who were there. The sheriff who investigated the case says the FBI told him that those agents were not disciplined. The sheriff says that is disappointing, George.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.