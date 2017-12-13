FBI agent repeatedly called Trump 'an idiot'

More
Peter Strzok, who was removed from special counsel Robert Mueller's team, also said the Republican Party "needs to pull their head out of their" rear-ends, according to text messages reviewed by ABC News.
3:46 | 12/13/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for FBI agent repeatedly called Trump 'an idiot'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51760732,"title":"FBI agent repeatedly called Trump 'an idiot'","duration":"3:46","description":"Peter Strzok, who was removed from special counsel Robert Mueller's team, also said the Republican Party \"needs to pull their head out of their\" rear-ends, according to text messages reviewed by ABC News.","url":"/GMA/video/fbi-agent-repeatedly-called-trump-idiot-51760732","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.