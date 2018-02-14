Transcript for FBI director contradicts White House timeline for Rob Porter controversy

in pyeongchang. It's the olympics. Now back to the white house where the scandal over how top officials handled domestic abuse officials against top aide rob porter continues to grow. In dramatic testimony the FBI director flatly corrected the white house story line jeopardizing the job of chief of staff John Kelly. Cecilia Vega is tracking all the latest. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning. That white house story has been shifting for days and we are still nowhere closer to knowing who knew what and when. It was their go-to line for days. The process for the background was ongoing. His background investigation was ongoing. Reporter: The white house repeatedly insisting the investigation into former staff secretary rob porter was still open and that's why he stayed on the job despite domestic abuse allegations which he denies. The FBI conducting that investigation now says that's not the case. Director Christopher WRAY told the senate intelligence committee his agents actually gave the white house four reports on porter as far back as last spring and that's not all. We administratively closed the file in January. Reporter: Facing repeated questions about the contradiction, press secretary Sarah Sanders now blames a little-known white house office, the white house personnel security office. They had not completed their process and made a recommendation to the white house for adjudication. Reporter: But just a day earlier. This is a process that isn't -- doesn't operate within the white house. Reporter: From the president himself, still no mention of the women. Mr. President, do you believe rob porter's ex-wives? Do you believe rob porter's ex-wife, Mr. President? Does the president believe the women? Again, the president takes all of these accusations very seriously. He believes in due process. Reporter: Chief of staff John Kelly at the center of the firestorm reportedly having known about the allegations for months tells "The Wall Street journal" he wouldn't have handled the situation differently saying, quote, it was all done right. Is the white house still maintaining John Kelly really had no idea about these allegations of domestic abuse until the story broke. I can only give you the best information I have and that's my understanding. Reporter: Rob porter was working on a temporary clearance and Jared Kushner among them. The president's own director of national intelligence is now sounding the alarm saying anyone with a temporary security clearance should have limited access. Kelly facing something of a colonel's coup inside the white house. Stunning quotes in "The Washington post" from white house aides. One saying Kelly is a big, fat liar. To put it in terms the general would understand his handling of the porter scandal amounts to a dereliction of duty and added it's simply not in the white house DNA to be transparent and truthful. That's from white house aides, Cecilia. Reporter: Yeah, we know president trump himself has been increasingly frustrated with general John Kelly and talking about possible replacements and John Kelly recently expressed a willingness to resign if the president wanted that. There is a short list now moving towards the top is Gary Cohn, the president's chief economic adviser. More than a week into the scandal.

