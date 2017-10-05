Transcript for FBI director James Comey fired amid Russian investigation

Let's bring in Dan Abrams and cokie Roberts as well and, Dan, everybody is trying to wrap their heads around there and heard from Carter page there but Tim kaine saying flat out this is trying to block the investigation into Russia. Now the question is what happens now. And you hear a lot of people saying, well, it's time for a special prosecutor. The problem there is that typically a special prosecutor would be appointed by the attorney general. In this case that's not going to happen. He may say he's even recused from that decision then it goes to the deputy attorney general. It's pretty clear the deputy attorney general isn't going to order a special prosecutor so then the question becomes, can congress put enough pressure on the administration to appoint a special counsel, and that's going to be a political decision. It seems unlikely at this point that that is -- that something like that will happen but that's the way it would occur. So it's not really a purely legal question in the end it becomes a political one. In some ways unchartered territory and, cokie, our resident historian, put this into context. Some are comparing it to watergate. Well, that's understandable that people are comparing it to watergate because, of course, what happened there is that president Nixon fired the special prosecutor because he was getting too close. And here we have the president firing the head of the FBI. And the president's people saying it's time to shut down this very important investigation as to whether the Kremlin interfered in our election. And so this is something that is going to resonate in Washington for a long time to come.

