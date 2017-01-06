Transcript for Former FBI director James Comey to testify on Capitol Hill

More on that Russia investigation. ABC news learned that fired FBI director James Comey could testify in front of the senate intelligence committee as Earl will I as next week. Our senior justice correspondent Pierre Thomas has new details for us. Good morning, Pierre. Reporter: Comey wants to testify in open session before the senate intelligence committee and sources tell me it could possibly be happen as early as Wednesday or Thursday of next week. But we should caution that no specific date has been set and the situation remains fluid. But I'm told that Comey's prepared to answer questions about his relationship with the president and whether trump sought his loyalty in the early days after the inauguration and whether he pressured Comey to go easy on former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Was forced to resign amid allegations he lied about a conversation with the Russian ambassador. Trump has flatly denied those accusations but we and others have reported that Comey has memos that will back up his story. No word yet on whether the white house would claim executive privilege to block Comey's testimony. Amy. All right, Pierre Thomas, thanks so much.

