Transcript for FBI director refutes Trump's wiretapping claim

of those that called them ridiculous and nonsense. Thank you. Pierre Thomas joins us now and, Pierre, we just heard what Cecilia said about yesterday. It was indeed extraordinary. Reporter: Robin, it really was. I was struck at how Comey in refuting those tweets was speaking not only for the FBI but the entire justice department and pointed out neither of the two had any evidence to support trump's claims. In other words, to people who would know they said it did not happen. Comey and justice officials showing their Independence. Tell people what we learned more about the trump campaign and possible livings with Russian officials. Reporter: The FBI and some prosecutors are clearly suspicious of the connections between trump associates and Russian officials and while we don't know if anyone has done anything wrong and those ties could be innocent, director Comey was adamant he would follow this investigation wherever if leads but the Republican chairman of the house intelligence committee said he hopes this investigation can be completed quickly because it has cast a big gray cloud over Washington.

