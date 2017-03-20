Transcript for FBI director to testify on Trump's wiretapping claim

Sure, you did. First a live look at the capital. High drama in congress. Two public showdowns with president trump's supreme court nominee facing his first confirmation hearings in the senate. The FBI director James Comey set to testify before the house intelligence committee about Russia, meddling in the election and president trump's explosive wiretapping allegations. Our senior justice correspondent Pierre Thomas starts us off in Washington with all of that. Good morning, Pierre. Reporter: Good morning, Amy. In just a little while FBI director James Comey is due here on capitol hill. And one of the most anticipated hearings in recent memory. A day that could poison his relationship with the white house. Director Comey, have you seen any evidence that president Obama wiretapped -- Reporter: After two weeks of refusing to comment FBI director James Comey is expected to say publicly what he's been telling top congressal budgets privately that the wiretapping of trump tower by president Obama did not happen. It creates the impression the FBI did something illegal and after the justice department gave a classified briefing on capitol hill Friday, even members of trump's own party said there was no evidence to support his claims. Was there a physical wiretap of structure? No, but there never was and information we got on tri continues to lead us in that direction. Any evidence that he ordered an illegal wiretap of president trump. No. Reporter: Calling for trump to apologize. It never hurts to say you're sorry. You think the president should say he's sorry. I think so. Reporter: On Friday in a preference conference president trump didn't back down. As far as wiretapping, I guess by, you know, this past administration, at least we have something in common perhaps. Reporter: Trump referencing the Obama administration's reported tapping of Merkel's phone. As for Comey, today's hearing marks another pivotal moment for one of the most powerful and controversial FBI directors in recent history. Comey, of course, a man who many Democrats blame for hurting Hillary Clinton's chances for the presidency with his closing and then re-opening of the investigation into her use of a private e-mail server just days before the election. And the wild card no one knows how trump will react to a high ranking official in his own administration saying he was wrong.

