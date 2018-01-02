Transcript for FBI expresses 'grave concerns' about Republican memo

get to starting with that high stakes battle over the classified Republican memo that criticizes the FBI and the justice department over the Russia investigation. President trump wants it released to the public. The FBI has questions about its accuracy and the compromising of classified information. Our senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega has all the latest on the showdown. Good morning, Cecilia. Reporter: George, good morning to you. That memo this morning is right here at the white house and despite that warning from the FBI, sources here tell us the president is still expected to release it. As soon as today president trump's showdown with his own FBI director could come to a head if he releases that controversial classified memo accusing the justice department of political bias. The microphones catching the president's pledge to a Republican congressman. Just release the memo. Oh, yeah, don't worry, 100%. Reporter: And chief of staff John Kelly promising the same. It'll be released here pretty quick I think and the withhold world can see it. Reporter: In an extraordinary public clash with the white house, the FBI warned against releasing that memo saying officials only had a limited chance to review it and, quote, we have grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo's accuracy. Republicans on the house intelligence committee wrote the four-page memo and sources tell ABC news it alleges the justice department acted inappropriately when it obtained a surveillance warrant to spy on a trump campaign adviser suspected of being a Russian agent. While some Republicans say the memo casts a shadow over the integrity of the Russia investigation, Democrats are outraged. This is the president of the United States acting to defend himself legally and politically at the expense of our national security. Reporter: And now this morning, new allegations of president trump demanding yet another loyalty pledge from a top law enforcement official involved in that Russia probe. This was the man overseeing the special counsel inquiry, deputy attorney rod rosensteen testifying. Nobody asked me to take a loyalty pledge otper than the oath of office. Reporter: The president recently asked if Rosenstein was on his team and he wanted to allegedly know about the direction of that Russia probe. Questions catching Rosenstein by surprise. So this now appears to be the third loyalty pledge asked by president trump, of course, there was former FBI director James Comey, sources tell us the president also asked former acting director Andrew Mccabe how he voted in 2016. George, you know this, the big question this morning, will his current FBI director stay on the job in the middle of this clash if the president decides to go around him and release this memo, a departure of a second FBI director would be an absolutely astounding development. It would be extraordinary. Meanwhile, it comes with this memo being right in the middle of all these questions. There are now questions about whether the house intelligence committee actually worked with the white house in preparing the memo. Reporter: The top Republican, the chairman was asked point blank during a hearing whether anyone on his staff worked with the white house, was in touch with the white house about this memo and writing it. He refused to answer. He is now under fire from the top Democrat on that committee, George, who is accusing chairman nunes of secretly all altering that memo before sending it to the white house. Nunes' team say they were minor edits. Okay, Cecilia, thanks very much. Robin. George, also new questions about hope hicks and the Russia

