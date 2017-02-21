FBI investigates alleged bomb threats at Jewish community centers

The FBI is investigating allegedly threatening calls to Jewish centers as possible civil rights violations and potential hate crimes after more than 54 Jewish community centers have been targeted in 27 states this year alone.
1:10 | 02/21/17

Transcript for FBI investigates alleged bomb threats at Jewish community centers

