Transcript for FBI raids home of former Trump campaign chairman

We want to turn to new developments in the Russia investigation. We have now learned the FBI conducted a morning raid at the home former trump campaign chairman Paul manafort using a search warrant. Our senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega has the latest details from bedminster, New Jersey, for us. Good morning, Cecilia. Reporter: Hi, Paula. Good morning. This stems from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election interference. You said it. A dozen agents showed up at his home and took documents and other materials. It happened early in the morning and late last month. This is now just coming to light. The trump team has really tried to distance themselves from Paul manafort but Paul manafort, of course, ran his campaign toward the end -- before the election there and also oversaw the Republican national convention but really it is his past work in pro-russian/ukrainian politics that has him under scrutiny and had -- in the wake of this his spokesman released this. Mr. Manafort has consistently cooperated with law enforcement and other serious inquiries and did so on this as well. The big question, if Paul manafort was cooperating to the level that the feds want him to cooperate would they have had to conduct this raid on his home That's what everybody wants to know. Back to the spokesman statement right there, Cecilia. You mentioned, quote, other serious inquiries referencing congressional investigators. What else are they looking for from manafort? Reporter: They are looking for information from Paul manafort but also Donald Trump Jr., the president's son. And, of course, this goes back to that famous now infamous trump tower meeting between those two others and the Russian lawyer. They're also looking for information about the Russian interference in general and the campaign, the trump campaign has released 20,000 documents to the senate judiciary committee recently. Cecilia, we will see you on "World news tonight."

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.