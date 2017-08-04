Transcript for FBI searches for man who sent anti-government manifesto to White House

We want to turn to a big news story here at home. A massive manhunt under way this morning for a suspect police say is armed to the teeth. Joseph Jakubowski who authorities say sent an anti-government manifesto to the white house and ABC's Adrienne Bankert has more on the concerns over what he could do. Reporter: Investigators say inside this envelope a declaration of insurrection. You got it? Reporter: Plans of a brutal attack sent to the white house. Game time. Reporter: More than 150 federal, state and local officers conducting multiple raids in a nationwide manhunt for Joseph Jakubowski. Missing since Tuesday. After this video of him mailing what officials say is a 165-page man test to expressing murderous outrage towards the government and police. There it is. You see it's getting shipped. Revolution. It's time for change. Reporter: According to authorities the 32-year-old is armed and dangerous with a cache of weapons detectives say are part of his alleged planned revolt. Police say Jakubowski was caught in these surveillance images stealing dozens of high-powered handgun, at least two assault rifles and possibly silencers from armageddon supply, a wisconsingun store. Very high-end guns were taken. Reporter: They found a car burned up nearby that was registered to the suspect. The possibility of a school shooting was also brought up. As a result we have notified all local schools. Reporter: Prompting at least a dozen schools and colleges to cancel class on Friday. And we know that Jakubowski is known to law enforcement with a history of mostly traffic violations and allegedly also tried to steal an officer's weapon at one time. The FBI now offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to Jakubowski's arrest, but they are hoping he just turns himself in. That would be the best case scenario. Right now he's armed and dangerous. Still missing. Adrienne, thank you very much.

