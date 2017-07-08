Transcript for FBI and US marshals join manhunt for escaped prisoner

Authorities are searching for an inmate who fought with a deputy and escaped with his gun. ABC's linsey Davis is here with more and good morning, linsey. Reporter: Good morning. People in Paulding county, Ohio, are on edge as law enforcement agencies search for an armed and dangerous prisoner. The sheriff says that he's angry with himself that this happened and there are now changes under way to keep it from happening again. The search for an escaped Ohio inmate armed with a deputy's gun is intensifying. We have yet to find him. He has possession of a firearm. Up to 30 rounds of ammunition. He's got to be getting cold and hungry. Reporter: U.S. Marshals and the FBI are joining in for the hunt for a man considered armed and extremely dangerous. He's not a good guy. If you see him, call the police. Don't get near him. Reporter: 32-year-old Brandon Powell, charged with rape, escaped Friday after overpowering an officer while being transferred from a hospital where he was being treated for injuries he sustained from a suicide attempt while in jail. Security images show Powell just before his escape shackled at the hands, waist and feet. An officer escorting him to a police vehicle. According to police, once inside the vehicle, Powell managed to put the deputy in a headlock crashing the vehicle before taking the officer's weapon. Powell then forced the officer to undo his shackles before handcuffing him to the steering wheel. He then disabled the radio and car before fleeing on foot with the deputy's cell phone, wallet and ammo. You don't take a pistol from one of my deputies and threaten him with it. He will be held accountable with that when he's located. Police say no solid tips of sightings and has not tried to contact his family. A $2,000 reward was offered leading to his capture. The deputy who was transporting him at the time of the incident is said to be doing well. Thank goodness for that. We have the latest on the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.