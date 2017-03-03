Federal health officials investigating multi-state E. coli outbreak

Federal and state health officials are investigating an outbreak of 12 cases of E. coli reported in several states.
0:22 | 03/03/17

Consumer alert this morning the CDC sounding the alarm about an E. Coli outbreak across several states the CDC says the likely source of the outbreak. Is I am healthy brand so we nut butter products. If you have these products it is recommended that you do not eat or serve them. The outbreak has so far affected at least a dozen people were expected to learn today which states are affected.

