Transcript for Federal prosecutors suggest Reality Winner harbored dark thoughts

Thank you, James. Those explosive claims against reality winner, the 25-year-old government contractor accused of leaking top secret dockments. Brian Ross is here this morning. Good morning, Brian. Reporter: Well, good morning, Michael. Some strange twists in the case this morning and some big questions about how someone like her had and kept a top secret clearance. Until her arrest on espionage charges, 25-year-old reality winner was best known as a fitness enthusiast who ted videos online of her exploits. Yes. Reporter: But in court Thursday in Augusta, Georgia, federal prosecutors said winner harbored some very dark thoughts. They said FBI agents seized a handwritten note at her home that said, I want to burn down the white house. All this from someone who has a government contractor had access to the country's most closely guarded secrets. At this facility for the NSA, the national security agency. Contractors typically have top secret security clearance but they're not subject to continuous monitoring by the agency. Reporter: Prosecutors say winner told her mother in a phone call, mom, I screwed up. They know about the documents. But told her family she would hide her real thoughts by playing the role of a pretty white cute girl who would braid her hair and cry. And prosecutors said she claimed to have actually coached her parents in the phone calls to play the sympathy card as in this interview with our station WSB. She offered up her life for this nation. And to see her treated so violent is an insult to every person who ever wore a uniform. Reporter: Winner pleaded not guilty and remains behind bars but she's getting prominent support from fellow leaker Edward Snowden and comedian Rosie o'donnell who gave her go fund me page $1,000 and called her a brave, young patriot.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.