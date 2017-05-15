Transcript for Will Ferrell channels Whitney Houston at USC commencement speech

Now, I don't want to put pressure on you but we have fine students from usc, communication majors. Raise your hand. Where is my usc crowd? So no pressure. Did you know my first story is about usc? Did I know that? I mean -- For you guys, here you go, "Pop news" time and -- Good morning. As we all know it is that time of year graduation season is upon us and actor will Ferrell returned to his ALMA mater, the university of southern California, this weekend to deliver their commencement address. His 30-minute speech had the crowd roaring and told stories about his time at usc and then sent them off that class of 2017 with comforting words and maybe some music from Whitney house ton. ??? Will always love you class of 2017 ??? ??? and I will always love you ??? He said that doing the commencement really brought him right back to the moment when he received his own degree from usc. His major, sports information journalism a program he told the crowd was, quote, so difficult, so arduous they discontinued it eight years after I left. Classic, classic. Congratulations to all the graduates out there, by the way. Next up, it is a pirates life for Paul Mccartney. This weekend the beatle confirming his role is the upcoming "Pirates of the caribbean: Dead men tell no tales" sharing this poster on Twitter. Look closely, he is almost unrecognizable as a man of the sea. Yep, the 74-year-old singer really, Tom, Tom, our audience coordinator -- Goes for the top. I know it's a cool poster but -- that was aggressive. Just to do what comes naturally. It's just better for all of us. Anyway his role by the way, Tom, is the jail guard number two according to imdb. No details on the extent of that

