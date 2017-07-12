Fierce winds kicking up in Southern California wildfires

More
ABC News meteorologists Rob Marciano and Ginger Zee explain how the Santa Ana winds have continued to fuel the fires across Southern California.
1:49 | 12/07/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Fierce winds kicking up in Southern California wildfires

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51641275,"title":"Fierce winds kicking up in Southern California wildfires","duration":"1:49","description":"ABC News meteorologists Rob Marciano and Ginger Zee explain how the Santa Ana winds have continued to fuel the fires across Southern California.","url":"/GMA/video/fierce-winds-kicking-southern-california-wildfires-51641275","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.