-
Now Playing: California slammed by wildfires in 2017
-
Now Playing: Walk through a neighborhood damaged by wildfires
-
Now Playing: Fierce reaction to Trump's decision to move US embassy to Jerusalem
-
Now Playing: Russian probe analysis, countdown to government shutdown
-
Now Playing: Trump Jr. spent nearly 8 hours with House Committee
-
Now Playing: Growing list of senators call on Al Franken to resign in wake of sexual misconduct scandal
-
Now Playing: Fierce winds kicking up in Southern California wildfires
-
Now Playing: Devastation left behind and homes still at risk in California wildfires
-
Now Playing: Billions of dollars in Bel Air homes in line of fire as a winds churn more flames
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Meet the student whose raised $220K for St. Jude's Children's Hospital
-
Now Playing: Seal takes on Frank Sinatra classics on his new album
-
Now Playing: Margot Robbie and Tonya Harding walk the red carpet at 'I, Tonya' premiere
-
Now Playing: Predicting 2018's wellness trends: At-home workouts, moringa and alternative yogurts
-
Now Playing: Kane Brown rocks out to 'Heaven' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Who will design Meghan Markle's wedding gown?
-
Now Playing: Gwendoline Christie on her 'Star Wars' training
-
Now Playing: How retail-tainment is attracting shoppers to stores with fun experiences
-
Now Playing: Wirecutter's top picks for strollers
-
Now Playing: Rigorous diet can put Type 2 diabetes into remission, study finds
-
Now Playing: College student raises money for $220K donation after viral tweet