Transcript for Final teams set for March Madness championship

The stage is set for the NCAA championships. Dan is a huge fan. I'm sure. It was a thrilling night. In the end, Gonzaga and north Carolina danced their way into the finals. Reporter: Great morning, Sara. Great to have you here. And also, Dan, which is nice. Better morning in Spokane, Washington, and chapel hill, North Carolina. The national championship matchup is set. And it's zags and tar heels in a showdown of a long-time Cinderella and basketball royalty. The final four have become two. Gonzaga. And North Carolina. The last standing. Gonzaga going where they have never gone before. Playing for a title for the first time in the program's history. A hard-fought battle with south Carolina. That resembled a heavy weight prize fight. Nigel williams-goss showing his muscle. Putting the zags ahead by 14. Coach says you can't just talk the talk. You have to walk the walk. Reporter: In the final seconds, strategy. Gonzaga stood all the for the ball and South Carolina's last gasp flew away, it was 77-73, zags. Coach mark few was able to do his celebratory hand stand. They'll meet, North Carolina, the bluest of the blue bloods. A sleepy if not sloppy start. Trailed the ducks by eight. Tar heels jumped out in front in the second half. Kennedy meex, anything but meek. 25 points, 14 rebounds. I'll do whatever I have to do to help my team win. Reporter: And then this. Hoping to be icing the game away. Unc missing four straight free throws to give Oregon a chance. But the tar heels controlling the rebounds and running out the clock. Unc, back to the title game. Whoo. That was an exhale more than an exclamation for North Carolina winning by one. The redemption tour continues. They lost last year on the last shot of the last game. They have a lot of motivation. So does Gonzaga. Gonzaga. I'm in awe at the handstand. A 54-year-old man doing a handstand. Ron, what do you got for us? I'm 24, brother. We got a saw buck on the final. Time for the weather.

