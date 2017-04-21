Finalists in Goldfish's stop-motion animation video contest announced on 'GMA'

More
The two kids chosen as finalists for their stop-motion animation videos using Goldfish crackers talked about their short films on "Good Morning America" before the awards show.
1:14 | 04/21/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Finalists in Goldfish's stop-motion animation video contest announced on 'GMA'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46935789,"title":"Finalists in Goldfish's stop-motion animation video contest announced on 'GMA'","duration":"1:14","description":"The two kids chosen as finalists for their stop-motion animation videos using Goldfish crackers talked about their short films on \"Good Morning America\" before the awards show.","url":"/GMA/video/finalists-goldfishs-stop-motion-animation-video-contest-announced-46935789","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.