Transcript for Find out when Santa Clause is coming to your town

Rob and Ron, I guarantee you you're going to be on the list. Good list, right? Not the naughty list. ??? Because Santa's coming to town Santa Claus is coming to town ??? We just spoke to captain Scott Miller from norad, tracking Santa and the the reindeers' global trek. Tell us how fast is Santa's sleigh moving? Some people say it moves that the the speed of light. It certainly moves very quickly. Back in the day, you would field phone calls from kid. How can they reach out now? The best way, frankly, is through the norad track Santa operations center website. Which is www.noradsanta.org. That's norad santa.org. If kids' parents can help them, there's plenty of ways to stay with norad all day as we track that has he makes his journey. All the kids here want to know when we can expect him to arrive in the states. What exactly is Santa's path or track? We can confirm norad radars and satellites have confirmed that Santa and his reindeer and sleigh left the north pole. They're currently making their journey west ward. They start at the international dateline. And, they work their way slowly around the world. I know that the number one question that kids have is, when is Santa going to be at my house? The best Sans that we know Santa arrives sometime between 9:00 P.M. And midnight. And so, if he has -- gotten to their town, and it's between 9:00 P.M. And midnight and they're not asleep yet, he'll move on to another house. But, as long as they're asleep, Santa will deliver his presents. Thank you so much, captain Scott Miller. Merry Christmas to you. Kids can track Santa using Alexa. A grownup will have to vary fie it. It's free if you have the app. On behalf of rob and myself, that sleep message he sent out. 9:00 P.M. That was amazing. Nothing like threatening a child. Exactly. Coming up, top executives at miss America stepping down.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.