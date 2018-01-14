Transcript for How to fire up your metabolism this year

??? As we find ourselves entrenched in the dark, cold days of winter. Everything starts to slow down. Including our metabolisms. But best-selling author Dave zinczenko has a new book. The "The supermetabolism diet." The book promises to fire up your metabolism. Dave, great to see you. Y I thought we were all stuck with the metabolism we were born with? No. How can I maximize my metabolism as I age. Diet has so much to do with it. It's effective. It's easy. It's for everyone. It's delicious. What foods should we be eating. I'm focusing on supercarbs, superfats, superproe teens. You want essential calories. Get rid of the once you don't need. When you do that, you push the junk out of your diet and the fat out of your body. You start with, right here, superproteins. Everything from chicken to salmon to eggs to Greek yogurt. To beef? And bison. Oh. Okay. It's got half the fat. It's tons of b-12. You have your superproe teens. And then you go to your supercarbs. Sweet potatoes. The king of slowly digest iing car carbs. Broccoli and fruits and vegetable. Fruits and veggies are correlated to happiness. And fats. A lot of people think fat makes you fat. It doesn't. Bad fats have the ability to make you fat. We're focusing on healthy fats. From avocados to nuts to coconut oil. And others. So, you know, if you are able to get these three in each meal, you sit there and say, okay, I got my superprotein, carb, and fat, you'll be great. People think diet stands for, do I eat today? The fact is, you'll eat plenty and well. Remind us of the book again? Supermetabolism diet. Oh, there's some bacon. Thank you, Dave. Appreciate it.

