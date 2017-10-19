Transcript for Fire safety experts say closing your bedroom door at night could save your life

It's okay. We have a safety alert on how to protect yourself from@ a house fire. Half of those happen in the middle of the night. Experts say one simple step can save your life. Gio Benitez has that. Reporter: What you're about to see is something so many have never heard of. Talking about something as simple as closing a door and can make the difference between life and death and I'll admit I was amazed when we put ul to the test with this incredible experiment. Take a look. This is not a Normal house fire. We're with ul which helps set safety standards for a slew of industries and now the company is creating a controlled fire to show the importance of closing your bedroom door before you go to sleep. When you can't get out, the most important thing you can do, close that door between you and the fire, could save your life. Reporter: Alexis king survived the Corpus Christi house fire that dilled her parents and brother when she was 10 and the smoke alarm battery wasn't working and believes closing the door saved her life. The door helped me to still have clean air and to really figure out a way to get out. Ul relaunching a safety campaign, close before you doze. How much of a difference can it make? We're about to find out. Ul built this home to serve as a test facility. You will set the life on fire. For safety. For safety. Reporter: Wired with cameras and sensors to track temperature and gas level, all the info being led to this control center so ul can monitor. Two bedrooms will have the doors closed. We will leave that one open to see the difference. Reporter: With the Philadelphia fire department standing by, I start a fire with a candle on the living room sofa. Let's get out. We return to the control center. We got a fire in the living room. You can see how -- You can already see the smoke. Reporter: Take a look at the bedroom with the open door. See the smoke beginning to -- Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah. 275 degrees. Absolutely. Not survivable. Reporter: But check out the rooms with the doors closed. The temperatures are much lower. You've got 97 degrees in one. 69 in the other. These are the closed door rooms. Very survivable. There you go, the top of the window came out. Reporter: After ten minutes ul puts the fire out and we look at the aftermath. Here is the room with the open door. Look at this. We've got the TV melted. Temperatures in the room with the open door reached 500 degrees. The carbon monoxide readings, 6,000 parts per million. An industry standard carbon monoxide alarm would go off at 70. But what a difference in the bedrooms with the doors closed. Stuffed animals are just fine. The bed is clear. What's incredible is this door sort of acted like a shield. Exactly what it did. Temperatures only got up to 100 and carbon monoxide levels were ten times lower than the open room. And so many of us close those doors instinctively. My grandparents' house burned down years ago and totally enduff engulfed in flames and the only reason they survived we now know is because they always slept with their doors closed. What else do they recommend. You have to have smoke alarms. Have those working and make sure you have an escape plan. Good advice, gio Benitez, thanks very much.

