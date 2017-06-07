Transcript for Firefighter who shot neighbor will not face charges, prosecutor says

We move on to that nasty confrontation between two Indiana neighbors. Police released security footage overnight showing how it escalated into a shoot-out. You see it there as prosecutors conclude that the man who fired first will not be charged with a crime. ABC's Linzie Janis here with the story, good morning, Linzie. Reporter: Good morning. The bad blood between these two neighbors goes back years. But this morning one of them is in critical condition and prosecutors say the other acted in self-defense. The entire incident starting with name calling and ending in a gunfight caught on camera. This is the moment a fight between neighbors turns violent. 5-year-old Jeffrey Weigle is captured on security video hurling insults at his neighbor across the fence. I see you got the Out. Reporter: Then getting on his lawn mower. It's unclear what Dean Keller, a firefighter, says in response but Weigle reverses his mower and pulls a handgun out of his pocket. 49-year-old Keller quickly grabs his weapon and fires multiple shots. Weigle returning fire. Weigle is hit four times in the chest, but gets up and walks away. . Reporter: Now more than a week later he's in critical condition and Indiana prosecutors say at this time his shooter won't be charged with a crime. Saying he acted in self-defense. According to sheriff's records, the two men have argued more than a dozen times in the last eight years. Over a range of issues from the location of a fence to Keller's dogs. In 2011, both charged with battery after getting into a fight that left Keller stabbed in the arm and Weigle with cuts. Prosecutors say they'll decide whether to charge Weigle with a crime when and if he recovers. In a statement to ABC news Keller's lawyer says his client is praying his neighbor survives but does not regret defending himself. Prosecutors have pointed out that Weigle rents a room at the property next door so he doesn't even have an ownership interest in either side of that disputed fence. George. Okay, Linzie, thanks very much. Let's talk about it with Dan Abrams. Break this down right now. Take us step by step of how they made the decision. They used this video, I am certain, and went frame by frame. I did this last night. I went through this video last night frame by frame to look at when did he lift up the gun, looking at him moving backwards in his -- he goes forward in the lawn mower, then the guy with the gun moves forward to the fence. The victim then comes back on his lawn mower with his gun in a sort of threatening manner and so this is exactly what prosecutors did because typically you don't have a video and you just have one person saying here's what happened and here's what I thought and here's why I shot. Here you can go through every single frame of that moment because, boom, right there you see him lift up the gun and then there's a threatening thing with the arm and that is exactly the -- Much better chance if there's no video he gets charged. Oh, yeah, no question, the video is enormously helpful to him here because what prosecutors might do if there wasn't a video is a, you know what, this is pretty sensitive here. Let's let a jury decide this. We shouldn't be 9 ones to decide. But when they had the video, they can say, look, we believe this is classic self-defense and as a result we're not even going to charge him. If the victim survives you think he does face charges. It's possible. It's definitely possible because, remember, the self-defense law here is did he reasonably believe he was in imminent danger of injury or death? For the guy who got shot, the question is was he menacing him? I mean there are real possibilities that he could get charged. Now, I think the fact that he was shot is going to help him in terms of potentially not getting charged. But as a strictly legal matter, it doesn't get him off the hook. The fact that he was shot, if he was the one who was wrong here, if he was the one who initiated this, if he was the one who was creating this dangerous situation, then he could be charged with a crime. Okay, Dan Abrams, thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.