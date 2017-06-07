Firefighters save the day after 6-year-old gets finger stuck in desk

Leah Aponte's 6-year-old son, Gio, has heightened sensory stimulation and said the Lakeland Fire Department were "wonderful and extremely patient," as they helped get his finger out of the desk.
0:25 | 07/06/17

